Alaska Airlines kicks off football season with new Russell Wilson plane and pre-departure tailgate.

Guests wearing a number 3, Wilson jersey will get early boarding all season long at Seattle airport.

In celebration of the season opener and Seattle’s quarterback, Alaska guests flying to Denver on Friday, September 7th, are invited to a tailgate inspired celebration at all C gates.

The plane also features Wilson’s tagline, “Dream Big. Fly High.” and is on display on the door of the plane.

Alaska Airlines named Russell Wilson their Chief Football Officer.