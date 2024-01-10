KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Alaska Airlines Cancels Flights On Certain Boeing Planes Through Saturday For Mandatory Inspections

January 10, 2024 12:51PM PST
SEATTLE, Wa. (AP) – Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes until Saturday while it waits for new instructions on how to inspect and fix the planes.

The airline said Wednesday that could mean canceling up to 150 flights a day.

Federal officials grounded Boeing Max 9s after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines jet in midflight on Friday night.

Alaska and United Airlines are the only U.S. carriers affected by the grounding.

