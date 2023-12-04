KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Alaska Air To Buy Hawaiian Airlines In A $1.9 Billion Deal

December 4, 2023 10:01AM PST
Share
Alaska Air To Buy Hawaiian Airlines In A $1.9 Billion Deal
Credit: MGN

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group has agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal including debt.

The airlines announced the agreement Sunday.

Alaska will pay $18 in cash for each share of Hawaiian, whose stock closed Friday at $4.86.

The deal includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt.

The acquisition still needs the blessing of U.S. regulators, which have shown resistance to more consolidation within the airline industry out of fear it could lead to higher airfares.

Alaska and Hawaiian are both leading carriers between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, which could raise worries about the combination hurting competition.

More about:
Alaska AIrlines
Hawaiian Airlines

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.22%, Lowest Level Since September
2

Oregon Food Bank Criticized For Thanksgiving Day Tweet
3

Pop Star Shakira Reaches Deal With Spanish Prosecutors On First Day Of Tax Fraud Trial
4

Man Struck And Killed By Delivery Truck On Cordon RD SE: Salem Police Investigating
5

American Consumers More Confident In November