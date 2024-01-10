KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Retiring After Winning 7 National Titles

January 10, 2024 2:52PM PST
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Iconic coach Nick Saban is retiring after leading Alabama to six national titles in 17 seasons and winning another at LSU.

The 72-year-old Saban, who restored a program once ruled over by Bear Bryant to the top of the college football world since taking over in 2007.

His decision was first reported by ESPN.

Saban led the Crimson Tide to eight Southeastern Conference championship and six national titles.

Alabama lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

