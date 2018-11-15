Air Quality Worse Now In Oregon; New Burn Bans In Place

Oregon, – Be careful heading outside today. Air quality is worse today than it was yesterday, up and down the Willamette Valley. Most areas are in the “UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS” range. Forecasters say we could see the smokey haze stick around for a couple days until the east winds pick up again.

Here locally, officials in Multnomah and Washington counties are taking steps to mitigate the pollution.

Some of the haze you will see today is from the wildfires in California, but smoke from burning wood in your home doesn’t help the air quality. Multnomah County has issued a wood burn restriction, which means no wood stoves, fireplaces, or outdoor wood burning devices are allowed. Dr Jennifer Vines with Multnomah County Public Health tells us there are some exceptions. If your only source of heat is the fire, that’s okay. Washington county has also prohibited wood stoves and fireplaces until at least noon today.

Multnomah County ordinance requires people refrain from burning wood until curtailment is lifted.

California wildfires, local wood burning and stagnant air are leading to smoky skies and increasingly unhealthy air in the Portland Metro area this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Health officials this afternoon issued a mandatory wood burning restriction to residents in Multnomah County. Air quality data and weather indicate conditions are unhealthy for wood burning. Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, homeowners, renters and businesses cannot use wood stoves, fireplaces or any outdoor wood burning devices until the burn restriction is lifted.

“Winter wood smoke is one of our major contributors to air pollution,” said Andrea Hamberg, who oversees air quality programs for the Multnomah County Health Department. “We might not be able to control the smoke coming up from across state lines, but we can certainly help by doing our part. And that means not using your wood stove, fireplace or fire pit until the air clears up.”

Some exceptions exist to the burn restriction. Burning is only allowed if:

Wood is the household’s sole source of heat.

The household income is 60 percent or less than the Oregon median income.

A power outage, service interruption or shortage cuts off a primary source of heat.

The heating system is overwhelmed by very cold temperatures and cannot produce enough heat.

Food is being cooked with a charcoal grill, smoker or wood-fired oven.

This is the first time a mandatory burn curtailment has been called under an ordinance passed in January 2018 by the Board of County Commissioners. Washington County has also issued a burn restriction. Conditions are expected to persist through Friday, when a shift in wind may bring some relief.

The smoke and fine particulate matter created when wood burns is a leading cause of wintertime air pollution in Multnomah County, and the ordinance helps protect people who are most vulnerable to poor air quality. Current conditions are considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ such as children, the elderly, and those with heart and lung conditions.

“This kind of air pollution can trigger trouble breathing among the old, the young and those who already have heart and lung problems,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Deputy Health Officer, “The good news is there is something we can do about it.”

Beginning Oct. 1, officials at Multnomah County Environmental Health began conducting daily forecasting in cooperation with the Department of Environmental Quality and the National Weather Service to identify potential poor air quality days. The seasonal wood burning ordinance is in effect each year from Oct. 1 through March 1.

When conditions suggest an upcoming inversion (cooler air trapped below warmer air) along with pollution, Multnomah County may announce a burn restriction, which remains in effect for 24 hours unless an extension is warranted.

When air quality and weather are very bad, a dial posted on the website will point to Red — “Burn restriction.” When air quality and weather suggest moderately unhealthy conditions, a dial posted on the website will point to Yellow — “Voluntary burn restriction.” The county has called nine voluntary burn restriction days so far this season.

When conditions are normal, the dial will return to “Green’’ for no restrictions.

Stay Informed

Curtailment notices are published on the county’s Wood Winter Wood Burning Restriction page.

Curtailment notices are shared through social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

Notices of mandatory wood burning restrictions are pushed out through Public Alerts.

Residents may sign up to receive emails of curtailment notices.

Violations

Report a suspected violation of a mandatory burn restriction to Multnomah County Environmental Health.

Call 503-988-0035

Email woodsmokecomplaints@multco.us

More Resources

Multnomah County residents can check the Winter Wood Burning Restrictions Page for updates.

Washington County residents can check the county’s Air Quality page for updates.

Track air quality on the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality map.

Tri-County Health Officer Dr. Paul Lewis suggests some easy air quality improvement at home.

Remember, not all masks are created equal.

Washington County Issues “Red Day Alert” for Poor Air Quality

Washington County has issued a “red day alert” due to poor air quality. Earlier today, the County declared a “yellow day,” but air quality has declined throughout the day and is expected to worsen this evening.

In accordance with ordinances adopted in 2015, residents of unincorporated Washington County and the cities of Hillsboro and Cornelius are prohibited from using their wood stoves, wood stove inserts and fireplaces until noon on Thursday, November 15. The restrictions will either be lifted or extended at that time.

All Washington County residents are encouraged to avoid burning unnecessarily at this time, even if the ordinance does not directly apply to them.

Residents may burn wood if it is the only heat source for their home, or if they qualify as low-income and need to burn wood for financial reasons. These individuals are asked to burn only dry, seasoned wood. More information on the safest and most efficient ways to burn wood is available at www.epa.gov/burnwise.

Air inversions, like we are experiencing now, can trap wood smoke pollution near the ground, where people breathe the smoke particles deep into their lungs.

“Some people, especially children, older adults, and individuals with lung or heart disease, are more sensitive to air pollution,” says Washington County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Christina Baumann. “By not adding to the problem, we can help protect the health of our community.”

Multnomah County is issuing a similar alert.

Sign up to receive red day alerts via text, phone or email at www.publicalerts.org and visit www.co.washington.or.us/air for more information. The daily air quality status is also available by calling 503-846-8744.

