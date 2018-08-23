Air Quality Slow To Improve For Hood To Coast Runners

Portland, Oregon – Three crews members of Portland’s Morning News who live on the city’s eastside all say they thought the smoke was worse this morning than it was the last couple days. We checked the DEQ Air Quality Map and sure enough Portland’s air is still unhealthy. The AQI is around 170 to 175 for Portland. The Air Quality Advisory has been extended through today at noon.

The haze has been hanging on in the Portland-metro area and with the hood to Coast Relay just days away, organizers are warning runners to be prepared. Air quality in Portland last night ranked as the fifth-worst among major cities worldwide, but that didn’t stop people like Kelly Hart from hitting Duniway Track after sunset. Experts tells KGW if you must run outside, like if you’re training for a half-marathon, it’s best to run in the morning or evenings. The air should start to clear today and it should be easier to breath before this weekend’s event.

There is good news on the way, even a chance of showers!

KGW 7 DAY FORECAST – THURSDAY

TODAY…………….. Haze to Partly Cloudy 78

FRIDAY……………. AM Showers to Sunny 72

SATURDAY…………… AM Showers to Sunny 72

SUNDAY………………. Shower Chance 71

MONDAY…………….. Sunny 75

TUESDAY…………….. Sunny 80

WEDNESDAY…………. Sunny 77

Read more on the Advisory here:

Air Quality Alert

Benton-Clackamas-Clatsop-Columbia-Hood River-Lincoln-Linn-Marion- Multnomah-Polk-Tillamook-Washington-Yamhill- Including the cities of Corvallis, Oregon City, Mollala, Sandy, Government Camp, Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, St. Helens, Vernonia, Clatskanie, Hood River, Cascade Locks, Parkdale, Newport, Lincoln City, Toledo, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Salem, Stayton, Detroit, Portland, Gresham, Multnomah Falls, Dallas, Monmouth, Independence, Grande Ronde, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Pacific City, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Forest Grove, McMinnville, and Newberg 611 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018 AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... An Air Quality Advisory, issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, remains in effect through noon PDT today for much of northwest Oregon. In Oregon, the advisory includes: Benton, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Hood River, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington, and Yamhill counties. Air quality is expected to improve today. Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly. Residents can view current air quality conditions at DEQ`s Air Quality Index https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map. The index is also available on smart phones. Simply search for OregonAir in your app store. The Oregon Smoke Blog also has an air quality map that includes temporary monitors close to specific fires, daily smoke forecasts for specific areas, and other resources. Visit the Oregon Smoke Blog for more information: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/ The color-coded Air Quality Index ranks air quality as follows: Green is good. Yellow is moderate, which is unhealthy for extremely sensitive groups. Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions. Red is unhealthy for everyone. Purple is very unhealthy for all groups. Maroon is hazardous. People can take the following precautions: - Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations. - Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions. - If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke. - Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk. These residents are encouraged to stay indoors. - People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their providers. Oregon`s monitoring network does not capture air quality conditions in all communities so it is important for residents to gauge air quality conditions where they live and take appropriate actions to protect themselves.