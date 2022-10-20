Air Quality Ranking Says Portland Has World’s Worst Air

Wildfire Smoke fills Portland skyline Saturday, Sep. 10, 2022

(Portland, OR) — A global air quality index shows the city with the world’s worst air pollution is Portland, Oregon. IQAir is a Swiss company that monitors real-time air quality worldwide. As of this morning, it listed Portland at number one and Seattle at number two for the world’s worst air. Residents across the Pacific Northwest have been advised against spending too much time outdoors this week because of smoke blanketing the region from wildfires. At least nine fires are burning across Washington and Oregon.