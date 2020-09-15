Air Quality One Airlines Cancels Flights 24 Hours
PORTLAND, Ore.–Hazardous air quality has workers at the Portland Airport wearing N95 masks. The revolving doors have limited use and maintenance workers have slightly altered the HVAC system to keep travelers and workers as comfortable as possible.
Kama Simmonds with the Port of Portland says , “Alaska Airlines is the only one to cancel all flights coming and going from Portland through 3 P.M. today. ” All other airlines are flying like usual. There were rumors that people were so eager to leave the smoke and wildfires all flights were booked out. Simmonds says, “That’s Not True.”