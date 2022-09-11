Air Quality Index In Portland Metro Improving

KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
September 11, 2022 7:37AM PDT
Credit: Chris McGinness/KGW

PORTLAND, Ore —  A Plume of smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire burning down in Oakridge, east of Eugene-Springfield, moved up and over the Portland-Metro Area Saturday. Officials with Oregon DEQ say we are seeing some improvement, but still some areas are seeing air quality index levels in the unhealthy for sensitive groups area.

Harry Esteve, Communications Manager for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says that the hazy sky could still linger for the “forseeable future”, but most areas Sunday are in the Moderate category.

You can track the AQI index for your neighbor with this interactive map on the Oregon DEQ map, by clicking here.

 

