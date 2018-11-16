Air Quality Improving; NWS Issues Alert

Portland, Oregon – Air Quality is slowly improving around Oregon. Portland and most of the Willamette Valley is now in the yellow on the DEQ Air Quality Index Map that’s the moderate range. That’s down from orange unhealthy yesterday.

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Air Quality Alert:

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY HAS ISSUED AN AIR

QUALITY ADVISORY, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST FRIDAY NIGHT…

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued air

quality advisories for much of Oregon. Smoke from local wood stoves

and other sources have combined to create unhealthy air quality in

many parts of the region.

The National Weather Service expects winds to clear smoke from the

Willamette Valley starting Friday evening. South of Eugene and other

parts of the state may continue to experience stagnant air conditions

and poor air quality through the weekend.

Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly, depending on fire

activity and weather factors including wind direction.

View current air quality conditions at DEQ`s Air Quality Index

https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map or by downloading the

OregonAir app on smartphones.

Many local jurisdictions are under wood burning restrictions,

limiting the use of wood stoves, fireplaces and outdoor firepits.

There are often exceptions for those who use wood exclusively to heat

their homes and those with limited income. Check with your local

heath or air agency for current restrictions. Areas under active wood

stove restrictions include:

* Multnomah County (http://bit.ly/MultCoSmoke)

* Washington County (http://bit.ly/WACoSmoke)

* Lane County (http://www.lrapa.org)

The Oregon Health Authority urges residents of affected communities

to take steps to avoid health problems during smoky conditions,

including:

* Avoid strenuous outdoor activities when air quality is unhealthy.

* Those with heart or lung problems, as well as young children, are

especially vulnerable. These people should stay indoors while smoke

levels are high.

* True high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and non-ozone

producing electrostatic precipitator (ESP) air cleaners and filters

can help keep indoor air cleaner.

* Reduce other sources of indoor smoke. Avoid burning cigarettes and

candles; using gas, propane, wood-burning stoves and furnaces;

cooking; and vacuuming.

* If you have heart disease or lung disease, such as asthma, follow

your healthcare provider`s advice about prevention and treatment

of symptoms.

Counties in Southwest Washington state are the latest to declare new burn restriction as our air quality is affected by the smoke from the California wildfires.

Headline: The Southwest Clean Air Agency is issuing a Stage I Burn Ban for Clark County and an Air Quality Advisory for Cowlitz and Lewis Counties

Smoke from indoor and outdoor wood burning and forest fires have led to increasing levels of fine particle air pollution in Clark, Cowlitz and Lewis Counties. The Southwest Clean Air Agency (SWCAA) is issuing a Stage I Burn Ban effective immediately throughout Clark County and an Air Quality Advisory for Cowlitz and Lewis Counties. Colder nights followed by limited daytime ventilation and dispersion have caused fine particle air pollution levels to rise toward the federal health-based standard. These conditions are forecast to continue through 8:00 am Saturday morning.

All outdoor burning and the use of all fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves and inserts is prohibited in Clark County until 8:00 am Saturday November 17, 2018. If wood burning is your only source of heat, you are exempt from this curtailment and SWCAA asks that you burn as clean as possible.

For Cowlitz and Lewis County a burn ban is not in effect. However, residents are encouraged not to burn due to increasing pollution levels.

“We are hopeful that calling this Air Quality Advisory and Stage I burn ban will moderate ambient levels of fine particulate matter until a more active weather system moves in,” said Uri Papish, executive director for the agency. “We are not asking anyone to go without heat, but to use an alternative source of heat if possible until weather patterns change and our air quality returns to healthy levels.”

Current air quality information is available on the web:

http://www.swcleanair.org/burning/airquality.asp

The Air Quality Index rates air quality based on labels of “good” (0 to 50, green), “moderate” (51 to 100, yellow), “unhealthy for sensitive groups” (101-150, orange), and “unhealthy” (151-200, red), and “very unhealthy” (201 to 300, deep red). Any reading above 300 is “hazardous.” Smoke levels (PM 2.5 ) levels are expected to reach into the “unhealthy” range throughout Southwest Washington.

While residents can view current air quality conditions at http://www.swcleanair.org , SWCAA’s monitoring network does not capture air quality conditions in all communities. For this reason, it’s important for residents to gauge air quality conditions where they live and take appropriate actions to protect themselves. Remember, local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly, depending on weather factors including wind direction.

Smoke inhalation can cause a range of health problems:

Chest pain

Fast heartbeat

Coughing

Stinging eyes

Asthma attack

Trouble breathing

Irritated sinuses

Headaches

Sensitive groups should take precautions, including: children, older adults, and people that are pregnant, have heart or lung issues (such as asthma and COPD), or that have had a stroke.

Stay indoors when possible.

Limit your physical activity outdoors, such as running, bicycling, physical labor, and sports.

Close windows in your home, if possible, and keep the indoor air clean. If you have an air conditioner, use the “recirculation” switch. Use an indoor air filter if available.

Avoid driving, when possible. If you must drive, keep the windows closed. If you use the car’s fan or air conditioning, make sure the system recirculates air from inside the car; don’t pull air from outside.

Schools and daycare providers should consider postponing outdoor activities or moving them indoors.

N95 or N100 rated masks can help protect some people from air pollution. These masks are usually available at hardware and home repair stores. Please check with your doctor to see if this appropriate for you.

https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Pubs/334-353.pdf .

For more information on ways to reduce your exposure, see the Washington Department of Health’s web site:

https://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/AirQuality/SmokeFromFires

As always, consult with your health care provider for more specific questions and concerns.

Visit the Washington Smoke-Blog for more detailed information: http://wasmoke.blogspot.com/