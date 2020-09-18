      Breaking News
Air Quality Alert In Effect Till Saturday

Sep 18, 2020 @ 4:48pm

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality Advisory, which now in effect until 6PM Saturday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect through Saturday afternoon. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Saturday. However, air quality is slowly improving, and will continue to so through Saturday.

