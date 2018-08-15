Air Quality Alert For Portland Metro Area

Portland, Oregon – Haze, haze, go away! But it’ll likely be around for at least one more day! The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon DEQ have issued an Air Quality Advisory for the Portland Metro area lasting through Wednesday afternoon. Those who are sensitive to the smoke and haze may want to limit outdoor activities again today. The air in Portland is thick with smoke. It’s coming from wildfires to the south and north of us. DEQ has rated the air quality in the metro-area as unhealthy. Salem is also seeing unhealthy levels. The Oregon Health Authority is still warning people to stay indoors as much as possible, especially if you have health issues. The particulate matter is made up of microscopic bits suspended in the air that can get into our lungs. The skies should clear and become less smoky on Thursday.

If you find it hard to breathe imagine how your pet feels! Carrie Daly, a veterinarian with Dove Lewis tells us you should try and limit your pets time outdoors, as well as cut back on the exercise until the smoke clears out. She also gives us some warning signs for animals in distress. She says if you want to keep an eye on conditions in your area, you can check the AQI, or Air Quality Index, online.

Read more on the Air Quality Alert:

Clackamas-Columbia-Hood River-Marion-Multnomah-Polk-Washington- Yamhill-Clark-Cowlitz-Wahkiakum- Including the cities of Oregon City, Mollala, Sandy, Government Camp, St. Helens, Vernonia, Clatskanie, Hood River, Cascade Locks, Parkdale, Salem, Stayton, Detroit, Portland, Gresham, Multnomah Falls, Dallas, Monmouth, Independence, Grande Ronde, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Forest Grove, McMinnville, Newberg, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Washougal, Ridgefield, Yacolt, Amboy, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Cathlamet, and Grays River 1227 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018 AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY... The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until noon Wednesday. With light winds expected through tomorrow, smoke will remain in the region, and will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through tomorrow morning. Conditions will gradually improve later Wednesday, though hazy skies will remain. Wildfires burning across parts of Washington have been creating abundant smoke. Low level smoke has been drifting into western Oregon along the Columbia River since last night, and has spread out across the Willamette Valley and lower Columbia River Valley. In addition, smoke continues to filter into the region from the north, affecting areas along the Cowlitz River Valley. Pollutants in smoke may cause burning eyes, runny nose, and can aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. More information about air quality can be found online at: Southwest Clear Air Agency at: www.swcleanair.org Oregon Department of Environmental Quality at: www.oregon.gov/DEQ