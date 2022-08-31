KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Air Quality Advisory Issued For Portland-Vancouver, Willamette Valley

August 31, 2022 1:10PM PDT
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. – An air quality advisory is issued for several Oregon cities.

That includes Portland, Vancouver, Salem, Albany and Corvallis.

It’s due to smog and is expected to last through Thursday afternoon.

Recommendations include: 

  • Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation.
  • Avoid unnecessary engine idling.
  • Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.
  • Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.
  • Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.
More about:
advisory
air
Department of Environmental Quality
quality

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

Freeman High School Shooter Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison