Air Quality Advisory Issued For Portland-Vancouver, Willamette Valley
August 31, 2022 1:10PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. – An air quality advisory is issued for several Oregon cities.
That includes Portland, Vancouver, Salem, Albany and Corvallis.
It’s due to smog and is expected to last through Thursday afternoon.
Recommendations include:
- Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation.
- Avoid unnecessary engine idling.
- Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.
- Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.
- Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.