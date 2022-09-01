KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Air Quality Advisory For Portland-Vancouver, Willamette Valley

September 1, 2022 9:54AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — An air quality advisory is issued for several cities including Portland, Vancouver, Salem, Albany and Corvallis.

It’s due to smog and is expected to last through Thursday evening.

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality says the elevated levels of pollution could be unhealthy for children, pregnant women, older adults and those with heart disease or respiratory conditions.  Those people are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible.

Recommendations include: 

  • Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation.
  • Avoid unnecessary engine idling.
  • Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.
  • Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.
  • Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.
