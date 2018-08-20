Air Quality Advisory For Portland Metro; Fires Near the Gorge

Portland, Oregon – The Portland area is seeing moderate to unhealthy air quality, which is expected to last over the next few days. The National Weather Service says hazy conditions will increase as the winds carry wildfire smoke from British Columbia and Washington into the metro area. An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for parts of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. The advisory will stay in effect until Wednesday.

Portland's Morning News talked with National Weather Service

Some of the worst Air Quality in the entire state right now is near Pendleton. There are some new wildfires burning near the Gorge. Firefighters have kept the West Cliff Fire from growing. It started Sunday morning near the West Cliff Lodge Northwest of Hood River, then quickly spread to dry grass and brush nearby. Crews have been using a helicopter to drop water on the fire in a rugged area of steep cliffs along the Columbia River. The evacuation level has been lowered to a level two, just asking people to be ready to go. Crews are making steady progress on the Stubblefield and Seale Fires burning near Condon. Together those fires have burned nearly 17,000 acres. They’re about 29-percent contained. Crews from all over the state are fighting those fires. They’re also using helicopter water tenders to keep flames from getting closer to Condon.

KGW 7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY…………….. Hazy Hot 91

TUESDAY…………….Hazy Hot 95

WEDNESDAY…………… Hazy Hot 91

THURSDAY………………. Sunny 78

FRIDAY……………… Sunny 75

SATURDAY…………….. Sunny 78

SUNDAY………….Sunny 78

Benton-Clackamas-Clatsop-Columbia-Hood River-Lane-Lincoln-Linn- Marion-Multnomah-Polk-Tillamook-Washington-Yamhill- Including the cities of Corvallis, Oregon City, Mollala, Sandy, Government Camp, Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, St. Helens, Vernonia, Clatskanie, Hood River, Cascade Locks, Parkdale, Eugene, Florence, Oakridge, Willamette Pass, Newport, Lincoln City, Toledo, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Salem, Stayton, Detroit, Portland, Gresham, Multnomah Falls, Dallas, Monmouth, Independence, Grande Ronde, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Pacific City, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Forest Grove, McMinnville, and Newberg 816 PM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018 AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has continued an Air Quality Advisory, which remains in effect until noon PDT Wednesday for much of northwest Oregon including Portland, the Oregon North Coast and much of the Willamette Valley. Conditions are expected to worsen this evening and smoke is expected to last through Wednesday. In Oregon, the advisory covers the following counties; Benton, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Hood River, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington, and Yamhill. Lane County is not currently under the advisory, but conditions there could worsen in the next few days depending on weather and wildfire conditions. Check http://www.lrapa.org/ for the latest advisories in Lane county. Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly. Residents can view current air quality conditions at DEQ`s Air Quality Index https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map. The index is also available on smart phones. Simply search for OregonAir in your app store. The Oregon Smoke Blog also has an air quality map that includes temporary monitors close to specific fires, daily smoke forecasts for specific areas, and other resources. Visit the Oregon Smoke Blog for more information: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/ The color-coded Air Quality Index ranks air quality as follows: Green is good. Yellow is moderate, which is unhealthy for extremely sensitive groups. Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions. Red is unhealthy for everyone. Purple is very unhealthy for all groups. Maroon is hazardous. People can take the following precautions: - Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations. - Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions. - If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke. - Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk. These residents are encouraged to stay indoors. - People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their healthcare providers. Oregon`s monitoring network does not capture air quality conditions in all communities so it is important for residents to gauge air quality conditions where they live and take appropriate actions to protect themselves.