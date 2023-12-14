Air Jordans Made For Filmmaker Spike Lee Are Up For Auction After Being Donated To Oregon Shelter
December 14, 2023 1:22PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A pair of rare Nike sneakers donated to a homeless shelter in Portland, Oregon, are up for auction and are expected to raise as much as $20,000.
Why? They were custom-made for filmmaker Spike Lee.
The Oregonian reports that the gold Air Jordan 3s were dropped in the donation chute at the Portland Rescue Mission this spring.
A man in its long-term shelter program found them while sorting through donations and told the staff.
The gold sneakers were among a few pairs designed in 2019 for the filmmaker.
Lee wore his pair when he accepted an Oscar for his “BlacKkKlansmen” screenplay.
The Sotheby’s auction runs until Monday.
