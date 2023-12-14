Air Jordans Made For Filmmaker Spike Lee Are Up For Auction After Being Donated To Oregon Shelter

FILE – Spike Lee accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A pair of rare Nike sneakers, similar to those worn by Spike Lee at the Academy Awards, were donated to a homeless shelter in Portland, Ore., and are on auction. The Oregonian reports, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, that the gold Air Jordan 3s were dropped in the donation chute at the Portland Rescue Mission in the spring. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A pair of rare Nike sneakers donated to a homeless shelter in Portland, Oregon, are up for auction and are expected to raise as much as $20,000.

Why? They were custom-made for filmmaker Spike Lee.

The Oregonian reports that the gold Air Jordan 3s were dropped in the donation chute at the Portland Rescue Mission this spring.

A man in its long-term shelter program found them while sorting through donations and told the staff.

The gold sneakers were among a few pairs designed in 2019 for the filmmaker.

Lee wore his pair when he accepted an Oscar for his “BlacKkKlansmen” screenplay.

The Sotheby’s auction runs until Monday.