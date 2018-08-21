Air And Ground Crews Search For Missing Woman On Grand Island

Portland, Ore. — Yamhill County Search and Rescue crews are now combing Grand Island by land and air for any sign of a missing 27-year-old woman.

Some Clackamas Fire personnel are also helping with the search for Meighan Cordie.

She hasn’t been seen since she went to a wedding Saturday night.

It’s believed Cordie got into an argument with her mother around 10:30 p.m. and then walked off into the darkness near the intersection of Upper Island Road and Grand Island Road.

Cordie reportedly did not have her shoes or cell phone with her when she left.

“MISSING” posters are now going up and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to give them a call.

You’re asked to call YCOM dispatch agency at 503-434-6500 or the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office at 503-434-7506. You can also email Detective Todd Steele of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at steelet@co.yamhill.or.us.