      Weather Alert

Agents Search Home Of Trump-Era Justice Department Official

Jun 23, 2022 @ 11:28am
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, then-Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Sept. 14, 2020. Federal agents have searched the Virginia home of the Trump-era Justice Department official who championed efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal agents have searched the Virginia home of a Trump-era Justice Department official who championed efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter.

Separately, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, confirmed the existence of law enforcement activity in Lorton, Virginia, where Clark lives, but would not elaborate on the purpose.

Clark’s role in the run-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is expected to be featured prominently Thursday at the House hearing investigating the riot.

TAGS
former President Trump raid virginia
Popular Posts
Ron Wyden Thinks You Should Pay MORE For Gas
Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon
New Details In Deadly Rafting Accident On Nooksack River
Officer Involved Shooting In Clackamas County; Suspect Dead
FDA Authorizes COVID Shots For Youngest Kids
Connect With Us Listen To Us On