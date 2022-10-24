Mechanical Issue May Have Caused Deadly Seaplane Crash
October 24, 2022 4:53PM PDT
A U.S. Coast Guard boat and Kitsap, Wash., County Sherrif boat search the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
SEATTLE (AP) – U.S. investigators say a mechanical issue may have caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island.
Officials said Monday that it appeared a critical part that moved the plane’s horizontal tail stabilizer came apart.
The investigators said that part might have failed because a clamp nut unthreaded and rotated due to a missing or improperly installed lock ring.
The plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter turboprop operated by Renton-based Friday Harbor Seaplanes.
It crashed into Puget Sound, killing the pilot and all nine passengers.
Six bodies have been recovered.
