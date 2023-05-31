AG Rosenblum Files Lawsuit Against Companies For PFAS Contamination From Firefighting Foam

FILE – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum poses for a photo at her office in Portland, Ore., on July 13, 2016. Rosenblum announced Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, that the Criminal Division of her agency, the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and possibly others. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Salem, Ore – Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has initiated legal action against 21 companies, including DuPont and 3M, alleging their responsibility for PFAS contamination in Oregon caused by aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) and its components.

PFAS, short for “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances,” are chemicals commonly found in firefighting foam used on military bases and commercial airports. They are also present in household items like nonstick pans, food packaging, waterproof jackets, and carpets.

PFAS are persistent and do not easily degrade, leading to their accumulation in the human body and the environment over extended periods. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified significant health risks associated with PFAS exposure, including decreased fertility, increased blood pressure in pregnant women, developmental effects in children, certain types of cancers, compromised immune system function, interference with hormonal balance, and various other health issues.

AG Rosenblum stated that the intention is to prove that the defendants were aware for decades of the dangers posed by PFAS and specifically PFAS-containing firefighting foam. She accused them of prioritizing profits over the well-being of Oregonians and the state’s natural resources. The contamination caused by these “forever chemicals” requires substantial resources for investigation, treatment, and remediation, and the defendants must be held accountable.

The lawsuit highlights the significant PFAS contamination levels at Portland International Airport and Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath Falls, attributing them to the defendants’ involvement in introducing PFAS-containing AFFF to Oregon.

The State’s claims against the defendants include public nuisance, trespass, equitable indemnity, unjust enrichment, and other charges. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that DuPont engaged in fraudulent asset transfers to separate valuable assets from environmental liabilities, including those related to AFFF contamination in Oregon.

The State seeks relief through a court order directing the defendants to remove and remediate PFAS contamination caused by AFFF on all lands and waters owned, controlled, or held in trust by the State. Restitution, damages to be determined at trial, and compensation for past and future costs incurred by the State or the public for investigation, testing, treatment, and restoration of drinking water impacted by AFFF-related PFAS contamination are also requested.