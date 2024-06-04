AG Garland Slams Attacks On The Justice Department, Tells Lawmakers ‘I Will Not Be Intimidated’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is forcefully rebuking what he describes as “unprecedented” attacks on the Justice Department.

Garland on Tuesday told House Republicans who have sought to hold him in contempt that he will “not be intimidated.”

During a hearing before the the House Judiciary Committee, Garland condemned what he said are “baseless and extremely dangerous falsehoods” being peddled about the FBI and slammed threats to defund the special counsel prosecutions of former President Donald Trump.

His appearance comes as Republicans have moved to hold him in contempt for the Biden administration’s refusal to hand over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur.