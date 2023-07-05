KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

After Secret Documents Leak, Pentagon Plans Tighter Controls To Protect Classified Information

July 5, 2023 10:54AM PDT
Share
After Secret Documents Leak, Pentagon Plans Tighter Controls To Protect Classified Information
CREDIT: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is announcing its plans for tightening protections of classified information following the explosive leaks of hundreds of intelligence documents that were accessed through security gaps at a Massachusetts Air National Guard base.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed that all secure rooms where classified information is stored and accessed get increased levels of physical security, additional controls to ensure documents aren’t improperly removed, and electronic device detection systems.

The security upgrades come as a lone airman, Jack Texeira, is accused of leaking highly classified military documents in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.

More about:
Classified
Documents
Leak
Pentagon

Popular Posts

1

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 University Of Idaho Students
2

London Prosecutor Calls Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey 'A Sexual Bully'
3

Rep. George Santos' Aunt And Dad Signed His Bail Bond To Keep Him Out Of Jail While Awaiting Trial
4

Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Sentenced To Life In Prison
5

Tunnel Five Fire In Skamania County, Washington, Grows To 533 Acres Overnight And Destroys Structures