After February Ice Storm, President Biden Grants Major Disaster Declaration For Oregon
WASHINGTON D.C. – President Joe Biden has granted a Major Disaster Declaration for Oregon.
The move frees up federal funding to help the state recover from February’s ice storm.
The areas hit hardest by the storm, including Clackamas, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, are all eligible to apply for emergency work.
The money will be given out by FEMA.
Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced that President Biden has granted a Major Disaster Declaration for Oregon following the severe winter storm that occurred this February—a move that will free up federal funding to assist communities’ recovery and resilience to future storms.
“February’s extreme winter storm killed four people and left over two hundred thousand Oregonians without power,” said Merkley. “From clearing debris to restoring and rebuilding impacted buildings, we still have a lot of work ahead of us to put this storm behind us. I’m grateful for President Biden’s major disaster declaration, and will continue to work in partnership with the administration and local leaders to make sure Oregonians get the assistance they need to get back on their feet.”
“The awful destruction from the winter storm that walloped much of our state this past February added up to a disaster for hundreds of thousands of Oregonians,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified the Biden administration has recognized that unfortunate fact by declaring the devastation a major disaster, releasing the flow of federal help that Oregon communities need for a full recovery. While this is a key development to help communities rebound, I’ll keep teaming up with local officials and the White House to get Oregon all that’s needed to build back from this disaster.”
Communities in Benton, Clackamas, Linn, Marion, Polk, and Yamhill counties, as well as the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde—areas that were hit particularly hard by the storm—are eligible for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. In addition, all areas in Oregon are eligible to apply for hazard mitigation assistance, which include steps to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards during future natural disasters.
