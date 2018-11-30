African Children’s Choir In Town

In every market I’ve worked as a news anchor, I’ve gotten to experience the African Children’s Choir. They’re some of my favorite performers.

This program has been around since 1984. They’re chosen based on poverty, potential to manage the tour, singing abilities, etc. The program pays for education from their first day through college.

You can catch them at these spots:

Sunday Dec. 2nd 10am Molala

The Country Church 16975 S Highway 211

Sunday Dec. 2nd 7pm Silverton

Silverton high school

1456 Pine St.

Wednesday Dec. 5th 7pm Salem

Salem First Church of the Nazarene

1550 Market St NE.

Friday Dec. 07, 2018 7pm Eugene

Westside Christian Church

1866 Chambers St.

Read more here on their website and check out the video. 🙂