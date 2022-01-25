Affirmative Action In College Admission

America once stood for a colorblind society, not so much lately in these woke times; now, the Supreme Court must decide whether colleges can turn away your son or daughter, not because of bad grades, but because of the wrong skin color. Imagine what would happen if a black student was told they couldn’t attend Harvard because of their race? We would have riots and protests across the US, and rightfully so, but why is it okay for schools to discriminate against Asian kids? For more information on the case, Lars speaks with Wen Fa, an attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation.
