Aerosmith Postpones Shows After Steven Tyler Suffers Vocal Cord Damage

September 12, 2023 10:05AM PDT
Credit MGN

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance.

Tyler announced Monday on Instagram that he suffered damage during a Saturday show in New York that led to bleeding and doctor’s said he can’t sing for 30 days.

Tyler said he’s “heartbroken.”

Aerosmith, known for a slew hits including “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion,” was in the midst of a 40-stop “Peace Out” farewell tour in the U.S. and Canada.

A half-dozen shows have been postponed to late January through February.

