Advisory Committee Recommends Who Could Make The Vaccine List Next
This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
PORTLAND, Ore–A coronavirus advisory committee met Thursday for the fourth time in nine days. The objective was to make recommendations as to who should receive the vaccine after those 65 plus and teachers. OHA is now able to vaccinate 12,000 people each day.
BIPOC – Black Indigenous People of Color, 16-64 year olds with underlying conditions, Inmates, frontline workers and refugees