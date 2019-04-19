Adult Easter Egg Hunts

Tualitan, Or. – Lee Farms in Tualitan has joined the adult Easter egg hunt craze. Annie Lee says farms on the East Coast have been doing it and so, Lee Farms thought why not give it a try.

Lee says their first ever adult egg hunt event was held last Saturday night and was a hit. She says they sold all 225 tickets in just two days. People were willing to spend $20 each for the chance to hunt for 3,000 eggs hidden over two acres. The event included some big ticket prizes, like a TV.

They plan to hold a bigger adult egg hunt next year. They’ll allow 400 people to take part.