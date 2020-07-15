Add credit scores to list of many things that are considered racist
Lars brings on Anthony Welti, who is running against Mike Kreidler for Washington State Insurance Commissioner to discuss why credit scores are being considered as racist. Math does not hate people and when talking about the insurance industry racism has no place in the conversation, it is only being used to divide people further. Listen below for more.
