      Weather Alert

Add credit scores to list of many things that are considered racist

Jul 15, 2020 @ 11:36am

Lars brings on Anthony Welti, who is running against Mike Kreidler for Washington State Insurance Commissioner to discuss why credit scores are being considered as racist. Math does not hate people and when talking about the insurance industry racism has no place in the conversation, it is only being used to divide people further. Listen below for more.

The post Add credit scores to list of many things that are considered racist appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast