Actor Philip Baker Hall, Of “Seinfeld” Fame, Dies

Jun 13, 2022 @ 12:41pm
FILE - Philip Baker Hall arrives at the premiere of "Clear History" at the Cinerama Dome on Wednesday, July 31, 2013 in Los Angeles. Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s early movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90. Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor’s wife of nearly 40 years, says Hall died Sunday surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s early movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died.

He was 90.

Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor’s wife of nearly 40 years, says Hall died Sunday surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California.

She says Hall had been well until a few weeks earlier, and spent his final days in warm spirits, reflecting on his life.

Hall played the library detective Lt. Joe Bookman on “Seinfeld” and appeared in Anderson’s “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia.”

