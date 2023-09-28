Actor Michael Gambon, Best Known For Playing Dumbledore, Dies At 82

FILE – British actor Michael Gambon arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series, on July 7, 2011. Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of eight “Harry Potter” films, died. He was 82. A statement by his family, issued by his publicist on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.” (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

LONDON (AP) — Michael Gambon, the Irish-born actor knighted for his long and storied career on the stage and screen who gained admiration from a new generation of moviegoers with his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died.

He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist on Thursday, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

While the Potter role raised Gambon’s international profile and found him a huge audience, he had long been recognized as one of Britain’s leading actors.

His work spanned TV, theater and radio.

He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after his predecessor, Richard Harris, died in 2002.