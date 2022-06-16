      Weather Alert
Actor Kevin Spacey Appears In London Court To Deny Allegations Of Sexual Assault

Jun 16, 2022 @ 3:57am
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 22: Kevin Spacey speaks on stage at the portrait unveiling and season 4 premiere of Netflix's "House Of Cards" at the National Portrait Gallery on February 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images For Netflix)

LONDON (AP) – Kevin Spacey’s lawyer has told a London court that the actor  “strenuously denies” allegations of sexual assault.

Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face charges of crimes against three men.

He was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on July 14.

The former “House of Cards” star is accused of five charges over alleged incidents between 2005 and 2008.

The 62-year-old actor ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

The two-time Academy Award winner’s career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s.

Spacey denies the allegations.

