CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has turned himself in to face a charge of making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tells The Associated Press that Smollett turned himself in early Thursday. The charge could bring up to three years in prison for the actor, who is black and gay.