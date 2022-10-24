KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Actor, Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead At 67

October 24, 2022 12:05PM PDT
US actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Hollywood, CA) — Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan is dead. TMZ reports he appeared to suffer a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood, California, this morning. Jordan was famous for his work on TV shows like “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story” and films like “The Help” and “Ski Patrol.” He also became a social media sensation during the pandemic with his comedy videos. He was 67-years-old.

