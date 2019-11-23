Activists are lying and leading many to believe a variety of bee species are endangered
Lars brings on regular guest Dr. Henry Miller, a physician, a molecular biologist and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute, and widely published in both scholarly journals and the popular press and the owner of HenryMillerMD dot ORG to discuss what radicals are doing to manipulate many into believing Honeybee’s need to be protected due to their endangered label. Dr. Miller explains how there is plenty of science and research to back up the thriving insect despite not being as aggressive covering the so-called “issue” as environmental activists. Listen below for more.
The post Activists are lying and leading many to believe a variety of bee species are endangered appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.