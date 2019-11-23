      Weather Alert

Activists are lying and leading many to believe a variety of bee species are endangered

Nov 22, 2019 @ 5:51pm

Lars brings on regular guest Dr. Henry Miller, a physician, a molecular biologist and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute, and widely published in both scholarly journals and the popular press and the owner of HenryMillerMD dot ORG to discuss what radicals are doing to manipulate many into believing Honeybee’s need to be protected due to their endangered label.  Dr. Miller explains how there is plenty of science and research to back up the thriving insect despite not being as aggressive covering the so-called “issue” as environmental activists. Listen below for more.

The post Activists are lying and leading many to believe a variety of bee species are endangered appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84