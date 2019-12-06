Active Shooter Suspect Dead At Navy Base In Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. – Update: A second victim is dead, and the shooter is also dead.
An active shooter has been reported at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. CNN reports the shooter has been killed and several people are hurt. The base was on lockdown for a time, with 10 people reportedly being taken to area hospitals. Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood has confirmed that law enforcement is responding. Base spokesman Jason Bortz said the base is on lockdown. The Pensacola News Journal, citing scanner traffic from the Escambia County Fire and Rescue, said 10 patients are being taken to hospitals. Three medical helicopters are in route and several military ambulances have been spotted in the area. Check back for updates on this developing story