Active Shooter Reported Near Madison, Wisconsin

Middleton, Wisconsin – Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a commercial building in Middleton, Wisconsin. The city is about six miles north of Madison. According to the Dane County Communications Center, dispatch received multiple reports of an active shooter in the 1800 block of Deming Way.

Nearby schools have been put on lockdown.

Some witnesses says shooter ran into this building 1800 Deming Way, police around the perimeter pic.twitter.com/47m3RX0N5H — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018