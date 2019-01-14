Hostage Situation at UPS in New Jersey

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) ( 2nd UPDATE) – Officials just held a news conference on the situation at the UPS facility in New Jersey. We’re hearing a man walked in and took two female employees hostage. They are saying as of around 9am PST it’s still an active situation and investigation. The area and some nearby schools have been evacuated as a precaution. Here’s what they just told the media:

An employee at a UPS facility that is the scene of a reported active shooter situation in New Jersey says he heard an apparent gunshot and began to run.

Allen Anthony Dowling tells The Associated Press he heard a fellow worker say someone had a gun. Dowling says he then heard what he thought was a gunshot and began to run along with other employees.

Police surrounded an area around a loading dock at the supply chain processing facility in Logan Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Philadelphia.

Television news footage showed armed officers crouching behind one of the vehicles.

In a statement, UPS says it’s working with law enforcement on an active shooter situation, but did not provide details or identify if any employees were involved.

Schools in the area were put on a modified lockdown.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Police have surrounded the loading dock area of a UPS facility in New Jersey in response to a reported active shooter.

