Active Shooter In Southern California Bar

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Multiple people have reportedly been wounded in a shooting at a bar here, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Borderline Bar and Grill at about 11:30 p.m.

There were unconfirmed reports of multiple shots fired and that the suspect may have been hit, as well a deputy. The deputy was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

A search and rescue operation was apparently underway inside.

CBS L.A. said one person was apparently down at the bar entrance and wasn’t getting medical aid.

Patrons were seen being led out of the bar by deputies.

CBS L.A. was over the scene. There was a massive law enforcement presence.

According to the bar’s website, a “College Country” night was going on at the time of the shooting.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.