KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Accuser Sues Bill Cosby For Alleged Abuse Dating Back To 1980’s Under Expiring New York Survivors Law

November 22, 2023 10:10AM PST
Share
Accuser Sues Bill Cosby For Alleged Abuse Dating Back To 1980’s Under Expiring New York Survivors Law
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who worked as a stand-in at “The Cosby Show” in the 1980s is suing Bill Cosby, saying he drugged and sexually abused her.

The lawsuit filed in New York City Tuesday is the latest in a string filed against Cosby under New York state’s expiring Adult Survivors Act.

The law gives victims of sexual abuse a one-year window for claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits.

The anonymous accuser says the abuse happened at Cosby’s house after he offered to mentor her and help her land acting roles.

A spokesperson for Cosby has declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit.

More about:
bill cosby

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.29% In 4th Straight Weekly Drop
2

US Consumer Inflation Eased In October
3

New York Judge Lifts Gag Order That Barred Former President Trump From Maligning Court Staff In Fraud Trial
4

Oregon State Police To Start Patrolling Portland Metro Area
5

US Applications For Jobless Claims Rise As Labor Market Begins To Show Some Signs Of Cooling