Accused Prolific Car Thief Indicted

Portland, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Jesse Dane Brower, 24, has been indicted on 16 charges by a grand jury. Brower is the first high-profile car thief identified, investigated, and arrested by the Auto Theft Task Force.

The charges against Brower include one count of Trafficking in Stolen Vehicles, three counts of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, one count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, one count of Aggravated Identity Theft, one count of Forgery in the First Degree, one count of Theft in the Second Degree, two counts of Possession of Burglary Tools, one count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, one count of Felony Attempt to Elude Police, one count of Misdemeanor Attempt to Elude Police, one count of Reckless Driving, and two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Brower is currently in custody at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail and is scheduled for arraignment on August 8 in front of Judge Angela Lucero.