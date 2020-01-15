Accountant Accused Of Stealing $500,000
Boring, Or. – A 51 year old Damascus woman has been charged with stealing more than $500,000 from a Boring nursery brokerage. Jackie Stevens turned herself in last week after a warrant was issued for her arrest in late December.
Stevens’ company, Accurate Bookkeeping Solutions was hired by Jaycee Newman Inc. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation after it was contacted by the nursery last year. The Sheriff’s Office claims Stevens wrote hundreds of checks to herself between January of 2015 and January of last year.