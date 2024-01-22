KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Acclaimed Director Norman Jewison Dead At 97

January 22, 2024 3:37PM PST
FILE – Norman Jewison, center, director of the 1967 film “In the Heat of the Night,” appears with his wife Lynne St. David before a 50th anniversary screening of the film at the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles on April 6, 2017. Jewison, a three-time Oscar nominee who in 1999 received an Academy Award for lifetime achievement, died “peacefully” Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, according to publicist Jeff Sanderson. He was 97. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Norman Jewison has died at 97.

The Canadian-born director’s work ranged from Doris Day comedies and “Moonstruck” to social dramas such as the Oscar-winning “In the Heat of the Night.”

Jewison was a three-time Oscar nominee who in 1999 received an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement.

Throughout his long career, Jewison combined light entertainment with topical films.

He also worked on the Cold War spoof “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming,” the Steve McQueen thriller “The Thomas Crown Affair” and a pair of movies featuring Denzel Washington: the racial drama “A Soldier’s Story” and “The Hurricane.”

