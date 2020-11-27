      Weather Alert

Abraham Lincoln Statue Vandalized In Spokane

Nov 27, 2020 @ 10:34am

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – An Abraham Lincoln statue in Spokane has been vandalized with red paint.

The Spokane Police Department says the paint appears to have been applied late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Police say there are no suspects and the motive for the vandalism isn’t clear.

The statue erected in 1930 is 12 feet (4 meters) high and cost $25,000 at the time.

The Spokane Historical Society says Sen. John F. Kennedy gave a speech at the statue in 1960 during his successful run to become president.

TAGS
Lincoln statue Vandal
Popular Posts
Biden Transition OK’d To Start As Trump Runs Out of Options
UPS Driver Robbed After Being Kidnapped At Gun Point, Duct Taped
Man Killed In Crash On Columbia River Highway
Millions Stick To Thanksgiving Travel Plans Despite Warnings
Groups Gather In Portland, Vandalize Over 20 Businesses