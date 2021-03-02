      Weather Alert

Abortion Concerns Prompt Archdiocese Warning On Vaccine

Mar 2, 2021 @ 3:43pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Catholic leaders in New Orleans and St. Louis are advising Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it’s produced using cell lines developed from aborted fetuses. Archdiocese statements in each city say Catholics should choose coronavirus vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer – if they are available. Johnson & Johnson stresses in a statement Tuesday that no fetal tissue is used in the vaccine.

