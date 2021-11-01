      Weather Alert

ABC’s 2020 Who is The Happy Face Killer?

Nov 1, 2021 @ 1:41pm

Watch Lars as a guest expert on ABC’s 20/20 this Friday 9pm Pacific: Who is The Happy Face Killer?
Check out the trailer:

The post ABC’s 2020 Who is The Happy Face Killer? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Oregon’s Senator Who Lives In NYC Wants You To Pay Taxes On Money You Don’t Own
Sheriff: Projectile Recovered From Movie Director's Shoulder
Federal Judge Denies Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit
Has Oregon’s lunatic experiment with legalizing the most deadly drugs failed? 
New Details Emerge About Wind Deaths In Seattle Area
Connect With Us Listen To Us On