ABC’s 2020 Who is The Happy Face Killer?
Nov 1, 2021 @ 1:41pm
Watch Lars as a guest expert on ABC’s 20/20 this Friday 9pm Pacific: Who is The Happy Face Killer?
Check out the trailer:
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=625524938456709
IGTV:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVvlUJDLtmu/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ABC2020/status/1455241649001541636
The post
ABC’s 2020 Who is The Happy Face Killer?
appeared first on
The Lars Larson Show
.
