Aaron Rodgers Traded To New York Jets

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers scrambles with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(New York, NY) — Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets. Multiple reports say the Jets have finalized a deal with the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback won one Super Bowl with the Packers after being drafted in the first round in 2005. The Packers will reportedly swap first round picks with the Jets this year and also get a 2nd round pick and 6th round pick in this week’s draft. The Jets get Rodgers, the Packers’ first round selection this year and a third round pick this year. Green Bay also will get a second round pick from the Jets, that could turn into a first depending on the amount of snaps Rodgers plays.