March 15, 2023 11:50AM PDT
Aaron Rodgers Says He Plans to Play For Jets Next Season
(AP) – Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the New York Jets in the coming season as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Green Bay Packers to trade him.

Rodgers made his comments Wednesday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM.

The 39-year-old Rodgers said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.

The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in southern California last week.

