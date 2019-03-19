A Woman Is Killed By A Hit-And-Run Driver

Portland, Ore. — Police were called to the area of Southwest 45th and Carson Street just before 7:00 Tuesday morning to the scene of a deadly hit and run crash.

Portland Police say an elderly woman walking along SW 45th was struck by an older van, described as red or burgundy in color.

Witnesses say the van continued Northbound on 45th after hitting the woman.

This is the fifth pedestrian fatality in Portland this year. There were four pedestrian fatalities at this time last year.

Neighbor Oksana Benedict says “neighbors constantly look after each other. There’s kids all over the place. So, we have to be real conscious how we drive around here.” She calls the hit and run “shocking.”

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.