A Woman Is Fighting For A Kidney Against 1 In 100 Odds

PORTLAND, ORE – Cindy Meyer was diagnosed with late stage kidney failure in 2015, and since July, has been doing 8 hours of dialysis each night. She needs someone who has O blood to donate a kidney…. but that’s not her biggest worry. She has a major sensitivity factor in her blood, which makes it that only 1% of the population, disregarding blood type, would be a match for her.

She tells us she has 99% PRA’s (Panel-reactive antibodies). This makes it so that only 1% of the population, regardless of blood type, has blood or organs that Cindy could use.

Over 62 people have gotten tested to be her donor, however none of them were viable. Cindy has been told by OHSU that they have never had so many people test for one person as they have had for her.

If you have O blood, whether it’s O-Positive or O-Negative, Cindy would love to help you get tested. You can contact her personally at 503-320-5957, where Cindy will then try and get you on to one of her lists to get tested.